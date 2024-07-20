Amusement Expo 2025 Show Board Announced

Amusement Expo International has unveiled the new show board for the upcoming gathering, to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 17-20 next year.

The board includes:

Board Chair Howard McAuliffe (Pinnacle Entertainment Group) Past Chair Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending) Bob Burnham (Paradise Pinball & Amusements) Brian Brotsch (Knox Amusements) Jeff Blair (Sureway Gaming) Tim Zahn (American Amusement Arcade) Joe Camarota (Alpha Omega Sales) Allen Weisberg (Apple Industries) Pete Gustafson (AAMA) Lori Schneider (AMOA)

“It’s an honor for us to be the voice of Amusement Expo International,” said board chair Howard McAuliffe. “The remarkable reception to this event has fueled our commitment to pioneering new initiatives and educational programs that help shape the future of our industry.”

Stay up to date on the show at www.amusementexpo.org.