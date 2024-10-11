Amusement Expo 2025: Education Lineup Unveiled

We may be a handful of months away, but the organizers of Amusement Expo have already released their upcoming lineup for the ever-growing Education Conference. The sessions will once again run for two days (March 17-18) at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas and the trade show portion goes from March 19-20 at the convention center. Registration will open sometime in November.

AEI organizers report that education topic categories for 2025 include: – Human Resources: Learn how to build strong, creative teams that drive success in this competitive and unique industry. – AI: One of AEI’s most popular topics covering the latest developments in artificial intelligence as well as the trends and initiatives that are shaping the game industry. – Arcade: Arcades are experiencing an incredible revival fueled by nostalgia and innovation. Hear about the latest in profit for play. – The Future of Location-Based Amusements: Learn what key trends are shaping an industry evolving in response to changing consumer preferences and advancement in game technology.

Hotel options have also expanded for the upcoming show. Now, in addition to the Westgate Hotel, a limited number of rooms will be available at the popular Resorts World. Hotel registration is already available, so you can click here to reserve your spot.

Visit www.amusementexpo.org for more on the spring show.