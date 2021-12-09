Amusement Expo 2022: Call for Speakers in Vegas

Next year’s Amusement Expo is scheduled for March 15-17 in Las Vegas and organizers are looking for speakers. The deadline to apply is Dec. 22. Click here to learn more.

The annual AEI Education Day will be held March 15 and industry folks are invited to share their “expertise on the Business of Play.” Submissions should be regarding one or more of the following areas: people management/customer experience; business management/operations; marketing/promotions/sales; industry trends; or you’re welcome to share other ideas.

Booth assignments for the trade show have already begun and the event will be here before you know it. Again, the deadline for speakers is Dec. 22. Click here to apply or visit www.amusementexpo.org for more information.