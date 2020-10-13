Amusement Expo 2021 Organizers Call for Speakers

Themed “Game On: Re-Imagine Your Future,” AEI 2021 is now accepting speaker applications for their May 5 Expo Education Day. (The Expo will still be held in Las Vegas, but was recently postponed to May 5-7.)

The day features a wide range of presentations, panels and roundtable discussions “dedicated to enhancing the skill sets of attendees and the productivity and profitability of their businesses.” The sessions are usually 60 minutes long.

Speaker presentations will be evaluated based on the topic’s relevancy and the speaker’s expertise in that area. The deadline is Oct. 31. Click here to register to speak, or visit www.amusementexpo.org for more information. You can also contact organizer Brian Glasgow at 708-226-1300 or [email protected].