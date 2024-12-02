Amusement Entertainment Management Hires Villegas

Nathalia Villegas recently joined Amusement Entertainment Management’s research team as a Tier 1 Market Analyst, the company recently reported.

Villegas is a recent graduate of Rutgers University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental and business economics.

The team at Amusement Entertainment Management offers a full range of consulting services for the amusement industry, and for many years has put on the well-regarded Foundations Entertainment University.

Learn more about them at www.aemllc.com.