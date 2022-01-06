Amusement 360 to Hold 12th Annual Event Feb. 8-10

The popular Amusement 360 event from Creative Works is back for its 12th year. It’ll be held in Indianapolis and virtually from Feb. 8-10. The hybrid educational event is for entertainment center operators with new and existing facilities.

The goal of Amusement 360 is for operators to learn the best practices for successfully operating an entertainment venue. This year’s events are focused on helping operators “rediscover their purpose and passion” following a difficult couple of years.

“Operators all over the country are overworked, understaffed and a little burned out right now,” said Danny Gruening, VP of Marketing at Creative Works. “This event will reignite their purpose and passion, and attendees will walk away with practical information to improve profitability.”

The event will feature more than 20 education sessions, panel discussions, networking opportunities and more. Additional info is available at www.amusement360.com/event.