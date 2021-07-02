Amusement 360 Returns, Sets Aug. 24-26 for Event

Creative Works’ education program Amusement 360 will return to an in-person format from Aug. 24-26 and will also provide a virtual registration option for those who can’t travel. The event will feature more than 15 speakers, operator interviews, panel discussions, presentations, site visits and more.

“After more than 15 months of virtual-only events, our team is so excited to meet face to face again with all of our partners, friends, and existing and aspiring entertainment operators,” said Danny Gruening, VP of Marketing at Creative Works. “The speaker lineup for the August event is phenomenal, and attendees will learn so much from these experts.

“Those who are attending in-person will have an amazing experience, filled with education, networking and fun,” he added. “But we know that not everyone is able to travel, so we have virtual registration options available as well. No matter how people join this event, they are going to walk away with valuable and actionable ideas for their businesses.”

The full agenda, speaker list and registration are available at www.amusement360.com/event.