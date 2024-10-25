AMOA’s On the Road Stops by Stern Pinball

As part of AMOA’s recent On the Road, the educational program held Oct. 24-25 at the Westin Chicago Northwest, attendees made a pit stop at the Stern Pinball factory in nearby Elk Grove Village.

Gary Stern and company CEO Seth Davis reportedly gave a presentation on the state of pinball and its future, including the “unprecedented growth” of Stern’s Insider Connected platform and how it’s “revolutionizing pinball’s earning potential.”

On the Road also features an Associate Member Product Showcase where companies display their latest games. Learn more at: www.amoa.com/on-the-road-education.