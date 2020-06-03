AMOA to Address PPP

In its latest webinar, to be held tomorrow, June 4 at 11 a.m. Central time, AMOA will address questions about PPP loan forgiveness. Presented by Megan Angle, senior manager at Porte Brown Accountants & Advisors, you can register here for the webinar.

“As we await the passing of the Payroll Protection Flexibility Act legislation from Congress, we know many of you have questions regarding the use of Payroll Protection Program funds,” AMOA wrote.

Keep up to date with the association’s resources at www.amoa.com/covid19.