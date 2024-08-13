AMOA Tech School Heading to Denver

The next AMOA Regional Tech School will be in Colorado at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Central Park from Sept. 12-13.

The lineup of session topics include jukebox tech sessions with AMI Entertainment and TouchTunes; a pinball tech session with operator and AMOA president Bob Burnham; an ATM tech session with Venco Business Solutions; a payment system tech session with Amusement Connect; a crane tech session with AMOA operator Tommy Hendley; and an amusement game tech session with The Game Exchange of Colorado.

Reservations can be made by clicking here and must be made by Aug. 16 to secure the special $149 per night rate, which includes a full breakfast buffet, a nightly manager’s reception and complimentary parking.

The tech school will run from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 12 (a networking dinner will be held from 6-7:30 p.m.) and from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Click here for registration information or email [email protected] for additional details.