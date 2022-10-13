AMOA Solidifies Future Leaders at Mid-Year Meeting

During its recent Mid-Year Board Meeting, held in Key West, Fla., AMOA elected its principal officers, who will take the reins for a one-year term on March 30, 2023, following the conclusion of Amusement Expo.

The 2023-24 AMOA principal officers (from left to right above) will be President Luke Adams of Pioneer Vending; First Vice President Michael Martinez of N2 Industries; Treasurer Bob Burnham of Paradise Pinball & Amusement; and Secretary Brian Brotsch of Knox Amusement.

Additionally, AMOA’s board of directors announced the extension of executive vice president Lori Schneider’s agreement for an additional five years.

“Lori is such an important part of AMOA,” said current AMOA President Tim Zahn. “Her exemplary leadership when it comes to our board and all of the benefits and programs AMOA delivers, provides a ton of value to our membership. I am extremely excited that Lori has committed to this five-year extension as it helps solidify AMOA’s continued success as we move forward into the future.” Visit www.amoa.com for more details.

Check out the November issue of RePlay for a full AMOA update.