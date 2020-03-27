AMOA Shares Resources

In response to the coronavirus, AMOA has shared resources on its website to help members get through tough financial times.

As they noted, “The COVID-19 situation continues to change on a daily, if not hourly basis. While the health and safety of our members is first and foremost, we recognize the severe economic impact the pandemic is placing on our members’ small businesses.”

That’s why they created the resource page, which will continue to be updated with the latest information from the Small Business Administration, different state assistance programs and so much more. Stay tuned to www.amoa.com for more details.