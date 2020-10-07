AMOA Shares October OnDemand Education Lineup

From their #AssociateMemberMonday spotlight to webinars on technology and cybersecurity, the AMOA has plenty of learning opportunities this month as part of their OnDemand Education lineup.

First, next Monday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. Central time, you can hear from Elaut Group USA on “Safety and Customer Confidence Products and Procedures.” Click here to register.

Then on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m., there will be a virtual roundtable on “Best Practices for Using Technology for Route Operators and FECs.” Known as the Game Master Education Hour, it will be led by panelists discussing how they use technology and cashless systems in their business. They include: George and Howard McAuliffe of Pinnacle Entertainment Group; Steve Veach of Bowlero Corporation; and arcade owner Todd DeMott. Click here to register.

Finally, AMOA will conclude the OnDemand sessions for the month with “Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Business…What You Need to Know” on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. The webinar will be presented by John Hickey of Tech 2 Success. Click here to register.

Visit www.amoa.com for more information.