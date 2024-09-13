AMOA On the Road Program in October

AMOA’s On the Road program is back in the Chicago area this Oct. 24-25. With the theme “Powering Connections: Energize Your Network,” the two-day event will be held in Itasca, Ill., at the Westin Chicago Northwest.

The full program, which includes tours of The Really Big Crane Company and Stern Pinball’s facilities, a day of education and an associate member showcase event, costs $299 for AMOA members.

AMOA’s On Campus management program will run concurrently, held Oct. 24-26. (On Campus participants will follow the On the Road agenda but get additional schooling.)

As a member-exclusive event, AMOA is also offering a new member deal. If you join now, you’ll get four free months (meaning your 2025 membership will run for the calendar year and for the rest of this year, too). AMOA membership also gets you two free badges to Amusement Expo next March.

Click here to register for On the Road by Friday, Oct. 4. Any questions can be directed to AMOA executive vice president Lori Schneider: [email protected].