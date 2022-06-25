AMOA-NY Shares Video from Annual Gala

As we’ve covered in Instant RePlay, AMOA-NY met for the first time since 2019 at their Annual Gala on April 25. They recently shared a video showcasing the packed event, which you can watch here.

Chris Brady was chosen as the association’s Man of the Year, who President Ken Goldberg credited as helping to make LAI Games “the market leader in redemption games.” “Chris and LAI understand how to follow up on details and make the operators feel that they really watch their back,” he said. “LAI is interested in the operator’s bottom-line.”

Meanwhile, entertainer and comedian Tracy Morgan was named the Jukebox Artist of the Year. Between AMI and TouchTunes jukes, the association said his new music is in the process of being carried on well over 100,000 machines.