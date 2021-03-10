AMOA-NDA to Host Remote Dart Tournament Webinar

Calling all operators and dart league coordinators… AMOA and the National Dart Assn. will host a webinar on remote tournaments next Tuesday, March 16, at 1 p.m. Central time.

Whether you’re new to running remote dart programs or are a seasoned veteran who has some questions on how it all works, event organizers say they’ll cover the basic requirements for participating operators and their players.

Click here to sign up for the webinar, which will also include a Q&A. Visit www.amoa.com or www.ndadarts.com for more information.