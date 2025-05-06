AMOA Jackpotting Webinar Now May 13

The AMOA webinar on jackpotting has been moved to next Tuesday, May 13, at 1 p.m. Central time. You can click here to register for the event.

The panel of ATM experts that will lead the discussion include Mark Cumming of ATM Merchant Services, Jonathan Dunn of Venco Business Solutions and Phil Webb of PDQ Merchant Enterprises.

“ATM jackpotting continues to hit ATM operators across the country with many having lost tens of thousands of dollars,” AMOA wrote. “We strongly encourage you to join us for this extremely important webinar to provide insight into how the attackers are accessing ATMs and what makes you vulnerable to an attack.”

For any questions, contact AMOA’s Maggie Kapinos at 815-893-6010.