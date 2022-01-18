AMOA Hosting Webinar on Supply Chain Issues

AMOA will host the webinar “Examining the Impact of Supply Chain Issues on Operations” on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Central time. Click here to register.

The digital event will be moderated by Tim Zahn of American Amusement Arcade. Panelists will include Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending), Dan Lewicki (Banilla Games), Mark Struhs (The Really Big Crane Company), Jamie Sura (TouchTunes) and Greg Trent (Beyer and Brown).

The group will take a look at the impact supply chain issues have made on their own businesses and also share ideas on how to forecast, plan and budget to help navigate the ongoing disruption. Learn more at www.coin-op.org.