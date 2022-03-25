AMOA Elects New Class of Leaders at Expo

During its 2022 annual membership meeting, AMOA elected a new class of directors (the class of 2025) and its 2022-23 principal officers took the helm for a one-year term at the conclusion of Amusement Expo.

The principal officers (pictured above) are president Tim Zahn of American Amusement Arcades; first vice president Luke Adams of Pioneer Vending; treasurer Michael Martinez of N2 Industries; and secretary Bob Burnham of Paradise Pinball & Amusement.

The new class of 2025, consisting of eight operators and distributors from around the country (pictured below), are: J.J. Babich of Game Exchange of Colorado; Jeff Douglas of Operators Dist. Inc.; Chris Hale of Venco Business Solutions; Ryan Harris of Ellis Amusements; Ron Hunt of Betson Enterprises; Ira Miller of Red Line Vending; Aaron Ramos of Camden Amusement; and Jamie Rust of Amusement Unlimited.

Learn more at www.amoa.com.