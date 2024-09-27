AMOA Coin-Op Cares Prepares for Annual Auction

The AMOA Coin-Op Cares Foundation is gearing up for their annual Hesch Scholarship Fundraiser Auction, which will be held from Oct. 14-28.

You can click here to register in advance to bid on equipment for your business, score a one-of-a-kind experience or make a donation to help the association’s charity reach their $65,000 goal.

Some 50-plus donors contributed to the auction. When you sign up today, you’ll be able to get a preview of the auction as well. Just click “see auction” at the link.

For more, visit www.amoa.com/coin-op-cares.