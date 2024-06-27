AMOA Awards $68K to Hesch Scholars

AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares Education & Charitable Foundation board recently awarded 68 $1,000 scholarships to college and college-bound students as part of their 2024-25 Wayne E. Hesch Scholarship Program.

To date, they’ve given more than $1.7 million in scholarships to students across the country, all of whom are connected to the amusement industry and sponsored by an active AMOA member.

AMOA has also announced their upcoming Hesch Scholarship Auction Fundraiser, held this year from Oct. 14-28. More details will come at a later date, though if you’d like to donate an item or fund a scholarship, reach out to Sadie Vanderwall at 815-893-6010.