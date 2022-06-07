AMI’s Latest Giveaway

Through June 15, AMI will celebrate the rise of country rock newcomer Warren Zeiders in their latest giveaway.

A single winner will receive a signed acoustic Baby Mahogany Taylor guitar. Fans can enter via the AMI Music app (on iOS and Android) or on any AMI jukebox.

“AMI is very excited to offer fans the opportunity to win this autographed acoustic guitar,” they said. “For a limited time, AMI jukeboxes will also be featuring a playlist of his songs. All are encouraged to explore the playlist, listen to the songs and enter the contest using the AMI Music app or by visiting a nearby AMI jukebox venue.”