AMI Giveaway Runs Through April 14

The latest AMI giveaway celebrates the new hard rock group Smith/Kotzen. A contest that runs through April 14 has a prize pack that includes an autographed card, T-shirt and the band’s self-titled debut album on CD and vinyl.

Music fans can enter the contest via the AMI Music app or on an AMI jukebox. Smith/Kotzen is made up of Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden and Richie Kotzen of The Winery Dogs. The Smith/Kotzen album was recorded in Turks and Caicos and released March 26. The lead single Taking My Chances was released in December 2020.

Learn more about future giveaways at www.amientertainment.com.

