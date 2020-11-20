AMI Giveaway Honors Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards

AMI Entertainment Network recently announced their newest contest, which celebrates guitar legend Keith Richards. The giveaway, open now through Dec. 2 via the AMI Music app (or any AMI jukebox), includes a unique box set collection spanning Richards’ career.

The lucky winner will receive the limited-release Live at the Hollywood Palladium from Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos. The deluxe box set includes remastered versions of the December 15, 1988, concert on both CD and 2x 180g LPs, plus a bonus 10” vinyl of three previously unreleased tracks. AMI said it also has a DVD of original concert footage and a 40-page hardback book featuring an essay from renowned rock writer David Fricke alongside a new interview and rare, never-before-seen photos from Richards’ own archives.

But that’s not it! The winner also gets reproductions of archival materials, including a setlist, dressing room sign, VIP backstage passes, tour T-shirt, guitar pick and more.

For a limited time, AMI jukeboxes will be also be featuring a Keith Richards playlist that highlights his biggest hits with and without The Rolling Stones. Visit a venue, hop on the app or visit www.amientertainment.com for more information.