AMI Giveaway Honors Barry Gibb and the Gibb Brothers

AMI’s latest giveaway features the Bee Gees frontman Barry Gibb and the Gibb Brothers. The contest, available on participating jukeboxes and on the AMI Music app, ends next Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The grand prize winner receives a Crosley C62 turntable system and Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol., 1 on vinyl. Four runners-up will also win vinyl copies of the new album. Some collaborators on the record included Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Keith Urban, Olivia Newton-John, Miranda Lambert and Sheryl Crow.

For a limited time, AMI says its jukeboxes will also be featuring a Barry Gibb playlist that highlights some of his biggest hits with and without the Bee Gees. Lear more at www.amientertainment.com.