AMI Entertainment Unveils Most Played Songs of ’24

AMI has published their annual chart of the most-played jukebox songs, artists and music videos of 2024. Chris Stapleton’s hit song “Tennessee Whiskey” once again led the list.

Other songs in the rock and country-dominated jukebox plays include Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” and Toby Keith’s “I Love This Bar.” Other fan favorites included Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and Garth Brooks.

This year, AMI introduced more than 230,000 songs, 41,000 albums and 6,800 music videos to its jukeboxes. See the full charts at www.amientertainment.com/2024-music-charts.