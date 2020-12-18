Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»AMI Contest Features Songwriter Stevie Nicks

AMI Contest Features Songwriter Stevie Nicks

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

AMI Entertainment Network’s latest giveaway is centered on singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks; the contest is open now through Jan. 6.

One lucky winner, participating using the AMI Music app or on an AMI Jukebox, will receive both the 2-CD and the dual 180g vinyl versions of Nicks’ latest album, Live in Concert: The 24 Karat Gold Tour.

Following her eighth studio album, Nicks embarked on a 67-show world tour from 2016-17. This live album features 17 tracks. “The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour,” she said. I not only got to sing my songs, but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans.”

More information about the contest is available at www.amientertainment.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.