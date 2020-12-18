AMI Contest Features Songwriter Stevie Nicks

AMI Entertainment Network’s latest giveaway is centered on singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks; the contest is open now through Jan. 6.

One lucky winner, participating using the AMI Music app or on an AMI Jukebox, will receive both the 2-CD and the dual 180g vinyl versions of Nicks’ latest album, Live in Concert: The 24 Karat Gold Tour.

Following her eighth studio album, Nicks embarked on a 67-show world tour from 2016-17. This live album features 17 tracks. “The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour,” she said. I not only got to sing my songs, but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans.”

More information about the contest is available at www.amientertainment.com.