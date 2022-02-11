American Pinball Adds Designer, Production Mgr.

American Pinball recently added two members to the team – Barry Oursler as a game designer and Barry Engler as senior production manager.

Industry vet Barry Oursler produced his first game, Phoenix, for Williams back in 1978. Do the math – that’s more than 40 years in the biz so far. His highlights include Comet, PIN*BOT and Gorgar, pinball’s first talking game.

Barry Engler started his career in 1990 as a service tech for operators in the Chicago area. Engler previously worked with American Pinball as service and production manager, then spent some time with Jersey Jack Pinball as their service manager. Visit www.americanpinball.com for more information.