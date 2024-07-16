American Ninja Warrior Park Opens in Denver

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park, based on the hit NBC show, opened last month in Denver. The 37,000-sq.-ft. facility brings challenges from the TV program into a setting for participants of all ages and fitness levels.

The Denver location was the company’s second. The first was in Santa Ana, Calif., and two more are expected to open later this year in the Golden State.

Some of the experiences include obstacles like Monkey Swings, Spider Walls, Tilting Logs, Floating Bridges and the iconic Warped Wall.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement of American Ninja Warrior to aspiring ninjas in Denver,” said Adrian Griffin, CEO of American Ninja Warrior Adventure Parks. “You don’t have to be a top-level athlete to participate, which allows fans of all ages and fitness levels to engage in the fun.”

Learn more at www.americanninjawarrioradventurepark.com.