American Amusement Arcades Installs at Emagine Entertainment

American Amusement Arcades, a division of Lieberman Companies, recently installed the latest games and an Intercard kiosk at the Emagine Entertainment in White Bear Township, Minn.

The new arcade features favorites like Skee-Ball and prize cranes, as well as Super Bikes 3 and Nerf Arcade from Raw Thrills and HYPERpitch and Slam ‘n’ Jam from LAI Games.

For more information on getting arcade games, cashless kiosks, jukeboxes or ATMs in your business, contact Tim Zahn at 952-887-5393 or visit www.liebermancompanies.com/aaa-route.