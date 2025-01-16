Altitude Trampoline Park Reports Growth in 2024

Dubbing itself “the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise,” Altitude Trampoline Park closed out 2024 with more agreements in new and existing markets for 2025, including Long Island, South Florida and the Bay Area.

In 2024, they also strengthened their presence with multi-unit agreements in Connecticut and South Caroline, which brought through new parks to each state. They also had multiple park openings in California, Florida, Texas and Georgia.

Locations are coming soon to West Palm Beach, Fla.; Chicago; Cary, N.C.; Spartanburg, S.C.; Anaheim, Calif.; and more.

“Altitude Trampoline Park continues to solidify its position as an attractive franchise opportunity, with 2024 being an impressive year for the brand,” said Chris Kuehn, president of Altitude Trampoline Park. “We’ve signed several multi-unit franchise agreements that will bring our parks to new communities and currently have several locations under construction. This momentum reflects the growing demand for family-friendly entertainment, and we’re eager to continue developing our pipeline in 2025.”

Go to www.altitudefranchise.com to learn more for yourself.