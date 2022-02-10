Altitude Trampoline Park Reaching New Heights in ’22

Atlanta-based Altitude Trampoline Park is excited about 2022. The company said they’ve taken the momentum built in 2021 to lift off into more locations this year – planning to open in 10 new markets in 2022 as they near 100 parks nationwide.

“Our leadership team is simply unmatched in the entertainment park franchising segment and we’re ready to take the brand to the next level,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. “We’ve put countless hours into reinforcing our position as a dominant player in our space and have set Altitude Trampoline Park on a course that will keep us out ahead for years to come.”

Locations are currently planned in places like Jacksonville Beach, Fla., as well as the Pittsburgh and New Orleans areas. Franchise opportunities are available, too. Learn more at www.altitudefranchise.com.