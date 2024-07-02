Altitude Trampoline Park Names Chris Kuehn COO

The Dallas-based FEC franchise Altitude Trampoline Park recently appointed Chris Kuehn as the company’s chief operating officer.

“Chris brings a wealth of general management expertise that will be crucial for Altitude’s innovations and development,” said company CEO Mike Rotondo. “As we continue to grow our footprint, it is essential for us to streamline our operations, drive staff capability and elevate our brand communications, and Chris’ broad skillset is precisely what we need to create a more seamless guest experience during this expansion. We are excited to continue to grow our leadership team with industry veterans and are fortunate to welcome such a strong executive who will significantly contribute to our ongoing growth and success.”

Kuehn most recently led business development teams for the software provider Restaurant365. He also previously held senior level positions in operations and marketing at PepsiCo, Yum Brands, Arby’s and Golden Corral.

Altitude is currently seeking qualified candidates to help grow its franchise footprint across the U.S. in Kansas City, Mo., Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Denver and elsewhere.

Contact [email protected] to learn more or visit www.altitudefranchise.com.