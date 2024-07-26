Altitude Trampoline Park Celebrates Slew of Locations

The family-friendly Altitude Trampoline Park has venues popping up all across the U.S., and recently touted agreements for 13 new parks with 10 expected to open by the end of the year.

Since the start of 2024, Altitude has opened four locations in Spring Hill, Fla.; Austell, Ga.; North Versailles, Penn.; and Webster, Texas, and currently has eight units leased and under construction. Additional franchise agreements in place will bring locations to North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, among other states.

“Our growth in 2024 has been phenomenal,” said CEO Mike Rotondo. “Dedicated to providing family-friendly fun, we are committed to expanding nationwide to make our parks accessible to everyone. It’s amazing to see several of our existing franchisees expanding their footprint while also welcoming new franchisees into our system. As our growth continues, exciting plans are in store that will continue to make Altitude a worthwhile investment for franchisees and a top destination for all families.”

The eight venues currently under construction include:

San Jose, California – Owned by Tim Kurtz

Coral Springs, Florida – Owned by Raj Chopra

Milpitas, California – Owned by Guru Kamar and partners

Folsom, California – Owned by Guru Kamar and partners

San Dimas, California – Owned by Guru Kamar and partners

Birmingham, Alabama – Owned by Shafiq Samji

Chicago, Illinois – Owned by Kevin Kolb

Schaumburg, Illinois – Owned by Shahista Jiwani

The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, Mo., Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Denver and elsewhere.

To learn more, visit www.altitudefranchise.com or email [email protected].