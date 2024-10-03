Alley Cats Entertainment Offers Embed Mobile Wallet

Alley Cats Entertainment, the Texas bowling center chain with locations in Arlington, Burleson and Hurts, recently announced that all three of their FECs now offer Embed’s Mobile Wallet feature.

Embed touts that the Mobile Wallet is the only Apple and Google-certified FEC solution, “making the gaming experience smoother and more convenient than ever.”

“The new technology allows customers immediate digital access to their game card directly from their smartphone, providing instant visibility of their game balance and ticket count,” the company explained. Learn more at www.embedcard.com.