Airtastic Set for May 27 Opening in Ireland

Entertainment center Airtastic will open a new 50,000-sq.-ft. venue on May 27 in a former Toys R Us building in Newtownabbey, Ireland.

According to The Irish News, the center includes an arcade, 12-lane bowling alley, 18-hole mini-golf course, soft play area and an American-style diner. It will be one of the largest multi-activity leisure destinations in all of Ireland.

“It’s been a long haul with a number of false starts, but I think we can be optimistic that this time will be it, and normality will follow shortly after,” said area manager Sharyn Ingrey about Covid delays the project face. Learn more at www.air-tastic.com.