Airborne X Adventure Park Opens in New Orleans

A new 30,000-sq.-ft. indoor amusement center had its grand opening on Feb. 4 in Harvey, La., according to NOLA Weekend.

The entertainment complex has more than 20 arcade games, “sky riding” over a trampoline park, obstacle courses, freestanding climbing structures, a ropes course and a triple-level soft play area. There’s also a café and five birthday party suites.

The venue is the new anchor tenant at the Westbank Village Shopping Center in a space previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond. A multi-million-dollar renovation began shortly after the retailer left in January 2020.

The new location is the company’s second; they have one in Denham Springs that opened in 2018. Learn more at www.airbornex.com.