Airborne Adventure Park Closes Permanently

A Rochester, N.Y., trampoline park – which began as Sky Zone before becoming Airborne Adventure Park – has closed permanently, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

The newspaper said it was unclear when Sky Zone became Airborne Adventure Park, which currently lists four Michigan locations on its website. The former Sky Zone was another franchise, with more than 200 locations nationwide.

They opened in the Rochester area in 2013 and moved to the existing location in 2017. It is among many trampoline parks in New York to close during the pandemic. However, a Sky Zone in Syracuse is set to reopen March 26.