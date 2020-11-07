After Tornadoes, Scene75 Coming Back on the Scene

A year and a half after the Memorial Day 2019 tornadoes in Dayton, Ohio, the Scene75 FEC location there is just about ready to reopen.

“We are beyond excited to be able to reopen our doors to the Dayton community,” CEO Jonah Sandler told the Dayton Daily News. “While planning our recovery after the tornadoes, we decided that it wasn’t enough to just rebuild; we wanted to make Scene75 Dayton bigger and better. Although it has been a long road to reopening, we can’t wait to open our doors to guests in November. I know that they will love the updated venue.”

Plans are to reopen later this month, but in a tour of the facility, they showed off a mix of familiar favorites – go-karts, laser tag and the arcade – and new attractions like an indoor spinning roller coaster. In all, 40,000 sq. ft. of space was added, bringing the facility’s massive footprint to 164,000 sq. ft. Learn more at www.scene75.com.