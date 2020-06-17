After Reopening, Some Florida Venues Close Again

Fractured reopening across the United States (and even within a state itself) has been a major part of the story when it comes to business in the COVID-19 era. That continues to be the case in Florida. The state’s bars and entertainment venues were allowed to reopen about a week and a half ago – some did, some didn’t – but positive virus tests have led a handful of St. Petersburg businesses to temporarily close once again.

According to a local business news site, on June 16, three bars surrounding the live concert venue Jannus Live – The Pelican Pub, The Landing and Detroit Liquor – all shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“As many of you may know, we operate multiple locations in a common space,” Jannus Live officials wrote on Facebook. “Although this staff member was not a part of our direct bar service team, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily shut down for the next couple of days to sanitize and deep clean thoroughly.”

An arcade bar, Park & Rec DTSP, announced its own temporary second shutdown on June 12 after a staff member tested positive. The Galley, a popular bar and restaurant nearby, did the same thing recently. “A few of our staffers have tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote owner Pete Boland. “All those exhibiting symptoms were told to immediately to see a doctor and obtain a test. We have quarantined those staffers for the recommended 14 days.”

Others have closed dine-in service before anyone tested positive. COPA, a bar-restaurant, did just that this week. “Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County, we have decided to temporarily close dine-in service to allow all of our staff to be screened and tested,” the owners wrote on Instagram.

Another, Pacific Counter, has kept the dining room closed to guests since the outset of the pandemic and plan to keep doing so. “In addition to our dining room remaining closed, all members of our PC Team continue to wear masks at all times in the building,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “We remain diligent in the sanitization of all surfaces, changing gloves frequently and washing our hands constantly.” They remain open for takeout and delivery.