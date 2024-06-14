After Nearly 70 Years, Tech City Bowl Closes

Tech City Bowl in Kirkland, Wash., has officially closed after 67 years in business to make way for an apartment development, according to KING.

The alley initially opened in 1958 as Totem Bowl. “It’s always been a great bowling alley,” said longtime bowler Tim Hatch. “We love coming here. I’m sad to see it go. I’ve seen so many bowling alleys come and go it’s not even funny.”

The owners sold the property to developers who plan to build a five-story apartment building with 368 residential units and 7,000-sq.-ft. of ground floor retail.