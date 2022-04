The Beer Research Institute Taproom & Arcade, located in downtown Mesa, Arizona, opened April 8 but closed the following day due to plumbing issues. The 4,000-sq.-ft. venue reopened a few days later.

According to Mouth by Southwest, the taproom features 40 classic arcade games, nine pinball machines and 16 beers and a cider on tap.

The Beer Research Institute initially opened a brewpub in 2014. Learn more about the business at www.thebeerresearchinstitute.com.