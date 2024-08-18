Action 500 Gets New Arcade from Betson

Action 500, an FEC in Dorval, Quebec, Canada, just completed a state-of-the-art arcade install with the help of the team at Betson Enterprises.

Betson said the revamped 34-piece game room includes “a diverse array of attractions,” including VR experiences like Godzilla Kaiju Wars (Raw Thrills), merchandisers such as Find A Key Deluxe (The Really Big Crane Company) and Showtime (Coastal), alongside redemption games like Quarterback Pro (ICE), World Football Pro (ICE) and Connect 4 Hoops (Bay Tek Entertainment). A dynamic mix of video games, including Fast & Furious (Raw Thrills), Drakons (Adrenaline) and Boxer Dynamic (Kalkomat), completes the collection.

“We were amazed by the professionalism of Betson,” said Frederick Martel, president of Action 500 Dorval. “They advised us perfectly all along the project. We now have an amazing arcade and redemption room. The revenue has been impressive from the start, with our existing clients loving the new additions and new customers coming in daily to play.”