Accelerate Debuts Omni Arena from Virtuix

Accelerate Indoor Speedway in Waukesha, Wisconsin, recently debuted the VR esports attraction Omni Arena from Virtuix. Accelerate is a brand of Autobahn, the nation’s second-largest go-kart operator, which owns and operates 11 venues in nine states. Virtuix said this Omni Arena installation marked the company’s 55th the U.S.

“We are thrilled to offer the Omni Arena experience to our guests,” said David Larson, managing partner of Autobahn. “Omni Arena is a groundbreaking attraction that takes virtual reality to the next level, allowing players to walk and run around inside video games. Some of our guests play again and again thanks to the $100,000 esports prize pool. The built-in contests are a good fit for our go-karting audience.”

Added Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk: “To date, 30% of all plays at Accelerate have been repeat plays. This repeat play rate is among the highest in our industry. Our goal for Omni Arena was to create an anchor attraction that guests don’t just try once, but instead play repeatedly.”

Learn more at www.virtuix.com.