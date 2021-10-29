Abari Game Bar Getting “Super” Changes Ahead

The former Abari Game Bar, which closed during the pandemic, will be back in 2022 in a bigger location as Super Abari Game Bar.

According to the Charlotte Observer, owner Zach Pulliam announced plans to open the new venue earlier this year. “It’s a pretty cool location and we are going to have a larger game floor, a more intimate bar space and a large patio,” he said. “So, lots of upgrades – hence the whole Super Abari. It just made sense to call it that as it’s an upgrade and the ‘next gen’ Abari.”

The venue is expected to open during the first quarter of 2022. It’ll be located at 1015 Seigle Ave. in Charlotte, N.C. Follow them on Instagram @abarigamebar for updates.