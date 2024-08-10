AAMCF Visits Charity Partner

The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation visited the Sunrise Association Day Camp Carnival on Aug. 1. Sunrise is one of the many charities AAMCF supports.

Volunteers from AAMA, Team Play, TouchTunes, Bandai Namco and Play Mechanix/Raw Thrills were on hand at the day camp, which provides children diagnosed with cancer, and their siblings, a memorable and joyful camp experience.

This year’s carnival featured bounce houses, arts and crafts, a hot dog lunch and an arcade filled with games provided by AVS Companies, Bandai Namco, Betson Enterprises, Raw Thrills and Stern Pinball. A jukebox was provided by TouchTunes and plush was provided by both Bandai Namco and Coast to Coast Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to support the Sunrise Association and contribute to the happiness, smile and laughter of these incredible kids,” said Tina Schwartz, executive director at AAMCF. “Spending the day at camp is truly rewarding and we are so glad we were able to share the day with so many AAMA member volunteers.”

To learn more about future volunteer opportunities, contact Schwartz at [email protected].