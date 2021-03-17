AAMCF Publishes 2020 Annual Report

Despite a rough 2020 for businesses, AAMA’s Charitable Foundation managed to raise $32,600 from members to support groups and organizations like Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN) and Camp Sunrise. In total AAMCF donated $57,750 last year.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, our charity partners and annual donors needed our support more than ever,” the report said. “The AAMCF board of directors unanimously voted to donate 50% of our 2019 charity partner and advisory board donations despite our inability to fundraise.”

Click here to read the entire annual report and learn more at www.aamacharity.org.