Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»AAMCF Publishes 2020 Annual Report

AAMCF Publishes 2020 Annual Report

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Despite a rough 2020 for businesses, AAMA’s Charitable Foundation managed to raise $32,600 from members to support groups and organizations like Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN) and Camp Sunrise. In total AAMCF donated $57,750 last year.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, our charity partners and annual donors needed our support more than ever,” the report said. “The AAMCF board of directors unanimously voted to donate 50% of our 2019 charity partner and advisory board donations despite our inability to fundraise.”

Click here to read the entire annual report and learn more at www.aamacharity.org.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.