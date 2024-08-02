AAMA’s Hall of Fame Keynote at Annual Meeting

This year’s AAMA Annual Meeting and Gala will be headlined by a Hall of Fame keynote panel featuring industry giants Nolan Bushnell, Eugene Jarvis, Joe Kaminkow and Gary Stern.

“These pioneers have revolutionized the amusement industry with groundbreaking innovations and timeless contributions,” the association said. “From iconic game designs to transformative business strategies, their insights will offer unparalleled inspiration and knowledge.”

At the annual meeting, you’ll gain firsthand insights from them and others, have networking opportunities with industry leaders and so much more.

Click here if you’re an AAMA member who has yet to register. Visit www.coin-op.org for more info.