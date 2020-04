Sanitization and cleaning protocols was the first topic of AAMA’s Member Connect webinar series, which began April 21. Click here to see the video, which features AAMA’s Joe Camarota and Pete Gustafson with Bruce D. Groves of Emilcott Associates, Inc., and Paul Migliore of Belfor Property Restoration.

Give AAMA tips on what you’d like to see in the webinars by taking a short survey. You can also visit www.coin-op.org/covid-19 for more resources.