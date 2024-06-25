AAMA Visits the Hill

On June 13, a delegation of AAMA representatives went to Washington, D.C., for another round of meetings with congressional offices.

Attendees included AAMA Executive VP Pete Gustafson; TrainerTainment Founder and CEO Beth Standlee; Cleanbox Technology CEO Amy Hendricks; TouchTunes Sales Manager Chris Felix; and Betson General Manager Nick Sarioglou.

The group met with five congressional offices and three committees to express support for the Main Street Certainty Act, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act and the Credit Card Competition Act. They also lobbied to delay the implementation of the Corporate Transparency Act and oppose the Department of Labor’s recent rules change to the overtime exemption threshold for managerial workers. (You can click here to read more about AAMA’s positions.)